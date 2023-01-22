Edge & Beth Phoenix Reportedly Had Scrapped WWE Plans Before Edge's Hiatus

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with a further report from WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Rumble.

Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.

However, it's not just Edge that was planned for the Elimination Chamber PLE in February. Again, as of November, the tentative plan was for Edge's wife Beth Phoenix to be involved in the Montreal event, teaming with Edge to take on Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

It's also worth noting that several of the plans that were on the books have been moved up, scrapped, or changed, which can always happens, and these matches can't be considered official until WWE officially announces it themselves.

As it stands right now, Edge has been filming a TV show or movie of late.

If any more information comes of these plans, we'll keep you posted.