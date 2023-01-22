The Miz Reveals Story Behind The Dirt Sheet Concept In WWE

The Miz recently spoke with TMZ, where he reflected on The Dirt Sheet and who was to thank for it all existing.

"I feel like she's always been one of the people you can go to to talk to. I remember when she was head of creative when I first got to WWE. I ran an idea by her. It was called The Dirt Sheet. Before YouTube was really a cool thing — It was a show that me and my tag team partner really wanted to do, and we couldn't get it going. So we went to Stephanie, I pitched her the idea, and she said, 'We're going to do it,' and literally gave us the freedom to do it, and it created one of the models of what WWE's YouTube channel is today.

"That one thing turned Into one of the biggest YouTube channels. John Morrison and myself started The Dirt Sheet, which basically was the first show on YouTube for WWE. She was the reason behind all that happening."