Prestige Wrestling Vendetta 2023 Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 22, 2023

Prestige Wrestling held their Vendetta event from The Glass House in Pomona, California.

The event aired on IWTV. The results are as follows.

- Davey Richards def. Tyler Bateman

- Jordan Cruz def. B-Boy

- The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) def. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gomez)

- Evil Uno vs. Jacob Fatu went a double DQ.

- Anything Goes Match: Sonico def. Shunma Katsumata

- Kidd Bandit def. Robert Martyr

- MAO def. Kevin Blackwood

- ROH Women's Championship: Athena (c) def. Miyu Yamashita

Source: cagematch.net
