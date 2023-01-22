Prestige Wrestling Vendetta 2023 Results

Prestige Wrestling held their Vendetta event from The Glass House in Pomona, California.
The event aired on IWTV. The results are as follows.
- Davey Richards def. Tyler Bateman
- Jordan Cruz def. B-Boy
- The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) def. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gomez)
- Evil Uno vs. Jacob Fatu went a double DQ.
- Anything Goes Match: Sonico def. Shunma Katsumata
- Kidd Bandit def. Robert Martyr
- MAO def. Kevin Blackwood
- ROH Women's Championship: Athena (c) def. Miyu Yamashita
For Jay 🤍#Vendetta pic.twitter.com/9dRs7HY1ce— Jordan Castle (@jordanw_s) January 22, 2023
