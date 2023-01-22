AIW Wasted Youth 2023 Results

AIW held their Wasted Youth event on January 21st from the Outpost Concert Club in Kent, OH.
The results are as follows:
- The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. H2 V2 (Hendrix Hawkins & Vic Vice)
- Ziggy Haim def. Kayla Kassidy
- Dominic Garrini def. Sidney Von Engeland
- Chase Oliver def. Anthony Young
- The Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley) def. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge)
- Kaplan def. Tyson Riggs
- Shaw Mason def. Louis Lyndon
- Austin James def. Cisco Silver
- PB Smooth def. Sam Holloway
- AIW Tag Team Championships: Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) def. The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) (c) by DQ
- Arthur McArthur, Chuck Stone, Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley def. Derek Dillinger, Eric Taylor, Mikey Montgomery & The Duke
Rip City/Bulking Season and the Bitcoin Production introducing the Outpost to a barroom brawl #AIWWasted pic.twitter.com/gk5MChZkPy— the other JB (@justbonesjb) January 22, 2023
