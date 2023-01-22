AIW Wasted Youth 2023 Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 22, 2023

AIW held their Wasted Youth event on January 21st from the Outpost Concert Club in Kent, OH.

The results are as follows:

- The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. H2 V2 (Hendrix Hawkins & Vic Vice) - Ziggy Haim def. Kayla Kassidy - Dominic Garrini def. Sidney Von Engeland - Chase Oliver def. Anthony Young - The Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley) def. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) - Kaplan def. Tyson Riggs - Shaw Mason def. Louis Lyndon - Austin James def. Cisco Silver - PB Smooth def. Sam Holloway - AIW Tag Team Championships: Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) def. The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) (c) by DQ - Arthur McArthur, Chuck Stone, Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley def. Derek Dillinger, Eric Taylor, Mikey Montgomery & The Duke