AIW Wasted Youth 2023 Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 22, 2023

AIW held their Wasted Youth event on January 21st from the Outpost Concert Club in Kent, OH.

The results are as follows:

- The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. H2 V2 (Hendrix Hawkins & Vic Vice)

- Ziggy Haim def. Kayla Kassidy

- Dominic Garrini def. Sidney Von Engeland

- Chase Oliver def. Anthony Young

- The Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley) def. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge)

- Kaplan def. Tyson Riggs

- Shaw Mason def. Louis Lyndon

- Austin James def. Cisco Silver

- PB Smooth def. Sam Holloway

- AIW Tag Team Championships: Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) def. The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) (c) by DQ

- Arthur McArthur, Chuck Stone, Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley def. Derek Dillinger, Eric Taylor, Mikey Montgomery & The Duke

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aiw

