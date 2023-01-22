XPW We Are Not Your Kind 2023 Results

Here are your results for XPW We Are Not Your Kind, which took place on Saturday and aired on FITE from Newark, NJ.
* Soultaker defeats Sean Lawhorn
* Juventud Guerrera defeats Real1
* Deathmatch: The Body def. Lucky 13
* Deathmatch: Sage Sin Supreme def. Chelsea Durden
* Deathmatch: Drake Younger def. Big Joe by referee’s decision
* XPW World Heavyweight Championship Hardcore Match: MASADA def. Thom Latimer
* Deathmatch: JJ Escobar def. Charlie Bonifer and Kurt Bale
* XPW Women’s Championship Deathmatch: Ludark Shaitan (c) def. Lindsay Snow (w/Mother Endless)
* XPW King Of The Death Matches Championship Exposed Boards, No Rope Barbed Wire, Sheets Of Glass Match: SHLAK def. Necro Butcher
