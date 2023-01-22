WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Reacts To WWE 2K23 Cover Rumors

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2023

A photo recently emerged of the rumored WWE 2K23 cover art featuring John Cena.

The next edition of the WWE 2K series has yet to be officially announced and some have speculated the cover could be a well-designed custom cover or a special edition of the game to celebrate the career of John Cena.

Either way, the official reveal will take place on January 28 on WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

Cena took to his Instagram to react to the rumors:


