Full Match Card For Keiji Muto Retirement Show Revealed

Jan 22, 2023

Keiji Muto’s retirement will take place on February 21 at the Tokyo Dome, and the full lineup has for that special event has been announced...

- Keiji Muto (NOAH) vs. Tetsuya Naito (NJPW)

- Non-Title Match: Kazuchika Okada (NJPW) vs. Kaito Kiyomiya (NOAH)

- Non-Title Match: Hiromu Takahashi (NJPW) vs. AMAKUSA (NOAH)

- NOSAWA and MAZADA (NOAH) vs. Gedo and Taiji Ishimori (NJPW)

- Kento Miyahara, SUWAMA, and Yuma Aoyagi (AJPW) vs. Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima, and Manabu Soya (NOAH)

- Shun Skywalker, KAI, and Diamante (Dragongate) vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr., and Ninja Mack (NOAH)

- Shunma Katsumata, Toui Kojima, Mao, and Yuki Ueno vs. Tetsuya Endo, Hideki Okatani, Yuya Koroku, and Takeshi Masada (DDT)

- Eita, Yoshinari Ogawa, HAYATA, Daga, and Chris Ridgeway vs. Atsushi Kotoge, YO-HEY, Seiki Yoshioka, Alejandro, and Junta Miyawaki (NOAH)

- Takashi Sugiura, Satoshi Kojima, and Timothy Thatcher vs. Jake Lee, Jack Morris, and Anthony Greene (NOAH)

- Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, Rika Tatsumi, and Shoko Nakajiuma vs. Mizuki, Miu Watanabe, Maki Itoh, and Yuki Arai (Tokyo Joshi Pro)

- Masa Kitamiya and Daiki Inaba vs. Yoshiki Inamura and Yasutaka Yano (NOAH)