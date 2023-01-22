WWE NXT Live Event Results 1/21/23 - North American Title Match, Triple Threat Action, More

A WWE NXT Live event eas held in Melbourne, FL. Check out the results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam below.
- Indi Hartwell defeated Tiffany Stratton
- Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana
- Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez
- Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon
- Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson
- Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey
- Apollo Crews & Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Damon Kemp
- NXT North American Championship Bout: Wes Lee defeated Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe)
- Triple Threat Tag Team Contender’s Match: Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen
- Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez & Lyra Valkyria defeated Grayson Waller & Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne)
OMG funniest moment from #NXTMelbourne 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/tDloZBIm9y— Sonya Bayley - WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) January 22, 2023
Great time last night at #NXTMelbourne #NXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hYNyKNhtRx— Mark Moses (@MarkMosesShow) January 22, 2023
