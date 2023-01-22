WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE NXT Live Event Results 1/21/23 - North American Title Match, Triple Threat Action, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2023

WWE NXT Live Event Results 1/21/23 - North American Title Match, Triple Threat Action, More

A WWE NXT Live event eas held in Melbourne, FL. Check out the results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam below.

- Indi Hartwell defeated Tiffany Stratton

- Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana

- Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez

- Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon

- Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson

- Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey

- Apollo Crews & Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Damon Kemp

- NXT North American Championship Bout: Wes Lee defeated Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe)

- Triple Threat Tag Team Contender’s Match: Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

- Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez & Lyra Valkyria defeated Grayson Waller & Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne)


Tags: #wwe #nxt #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80280/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer