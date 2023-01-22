WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Keiji Muto Wrestles Final Match as The Great Muta During Great Muta Final Bye-Bye

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2023

Keiji Muto wrestled his final match as The Great Muta on Sunday morning.

Muto went out a winner during a match for Pro Wrestling NOAH on Sunday morning. He teamed with AEW stars Darby Allin & Sting to defeat AKIRA, Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji.

Sting delivered his trademark scorpion death drop, while Allin hit a coffin drop, and Muta concluded the match a shining wizard to Hakushi. Following the match, Muta attacked Hakushi's ringside monk and then stabbed Hakushi with the grave marker before signing his name in blood!

The Great Muta is the alter ego of Muto, who will have his retirement match on February 21 vs. Tetsuya Naito at the Tokyo Dome.


Tags: #njpw #the great muta #naito #keiji muto #aew #sting #darby allin #pro wrestling noah

