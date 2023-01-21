WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Tapings From 1/21/23

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 21, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling held their most refcent TV tapings from Kissimmee, FL earlier today, which will air on their television later today.

*Deonna Purrazzo defeated Steph De Lander

*Kevin Knight defeated Jack Price

*KUSHIDA defeated Chris Bey

*No Surrender Qualifying Match: Steve Maclin defeated Rhino

*Barry Horowitz defeated Johnny Swinger

*No Surrender Qualifying Match: Heath defeated Eddie Edwards

*Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha Edwards

*Rich Swann defeated Kenny King

*Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey

*Beat The Clock Challenge Match: Tommy Dreamer defeated Jason Hotch

*Allysin Kay defeated Taya Valkyrie

*Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura defeated Deaner & Callihan

*Beat The Clock Challenge Match: Bully Ray defeated Bhupinder Gujjar

*X-Division Championship – Monster’s Ball Match: Trey Miguel defeated Crazzy Steve

*Josh Alexander & Mickie James defeated Dirty Dango & Gisele Shaw

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #impact

