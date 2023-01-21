SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Tapings From 1/21/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
IMPACT Wrestling held their most refcent TV tapings from Kissimmee, FL earlier today, which will air on their television later today.
*Deonna Purrazzo defeated Steph De Lander
*Kevin Knight defeated Jack Price
*KUSHIDA defeated Chris Bey
*No Surrender Qualifying Match: Steve Maclin defeated Rhino
*Barry Horowitz defeated Johnny Swinger
*No Surrender Qualifying Match: Heath defeated Eddie Edwards
*Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha Edwards
*Rich Swann defeated Kenny King
*Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey
*Beat The Clock Challenge Match: Tommy Dreamer defeated Jason Hotch
*Allysin Kay defeated Taya Valkyrie
*Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura defeated Deaner & Callihan
*Beat The Clock Challenge Match: Bully Ray defeated Bhupinder Gujjar
*X-Division Championship – Monster’s Ball Match: Trey Miguel defeated Crazzy Steve
*Josh Alexander & Mickie James defeated Dirty Dango & Gisele Shaw
