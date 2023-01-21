Ricochet Talks The Bloody Bump During Miracle On 34th Street Fight

During the Miracle on 34th Street Fight on the December 23rd episode of SmackDown, Ricochet suffered a bloody outcome during the match. Speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Ricochet gave some insight on his plans for the bump.

"Honestly, because it was bleeding a lot, obviously the doctors are gonna come out and check on you. I was trying to actually [copy] Stone Cold, WrestleMania 13, [nodding vigorously] put it over my head, you know what I mean? They were like, 'No, we can’t do that.' Obviously, because they’re the doctors, they’re like, 'We gotta make sure you’re ok, what are you doing?' I’m like, 'Stop wiping the blood,' and they’re like, 'No, we can’t, what are you doing?!' I’m going on 20 years now, which is pretty crazy. I think after doing it so long, I think you can judge the severity of a situation. Honestly, I think it looked worse than it was because of the blood and everything."

On how he was aware of the situation and didn't feel too disconnected from reality by it:

"Literally, it healed up within days, it was so easy! It was just a freak accident, and it didn’t even hurt. I mean, it hurt, but I didn’t get knocked out and I didn’t see stars."