AEW Championship Is The Best-Looking Belt On Television According To Belt Designer

During a recent interview with Talk is Jericho respected belt designer Dave Millican revealed that the current AEW World title is the best belt he’s ever made. Millican has designed belts for AEW, WWE, WCW, NJPW and UFC over many decades. He said:

"My favorite — in terms of making a statement, of making an impact — is the AEW title. I legitimately believe that the AEW title is the best-looking belt on television … To me, that one stands out, and it’s not just the convenient answer, or the politically correct answer because I would tell you the truth. I’ve made a lot of belts I don’t care for because that’s just what somebody paid me to do. But I think that one stands out."