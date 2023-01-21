WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Championship Is The Best-Looking Belt On Television According To Belt Designer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2023

During a recent interview with Talk is Jericho respected belt designer Dave Millican revealed that the current AEW World title is the best belt he’s ever made. Millican has designed belts for AEW, WWE, WCW, NJPW and UFC over many decades. He said:

"My favorite — in terms of making a statement, of making an impact — is the AEW title. I legitimately believe that the AEW title is the best-looking belt on television … To me, that one stands out, and it’s not just the convenient answer, or the politically correct answer because I would tell you the truth. I’ve made a lot of belts I don’t care for because that’s just what somebody paid me to do. But I think that one stands out."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #dave millican

