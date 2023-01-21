WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ronda Rousey Looks Set To Miss WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2023

Ronda Rousey Looks Set To Miss WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is reportedly not going to be a part of the 2023 Royal Rumble event.

A year ago at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance as the 28th entrant in the women's match. Rousey won the match and earned a championship match at WrestleMania 38.

Fightful Select reports that Rousey wasn’t planned to be in this year’s Royal Rumble at the time when she lost the Smackdown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on December 30, 2022.

Major Segment Nixed From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

There's been a major change made to the creative plans for the RAW XXX 30th anniversary show. One major segment has been nixed from the his [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2023 05:11PM


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80273/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer