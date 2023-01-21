Ronda Rousey Looks Set To Miss WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is reportedly not going to be a part of the 2023 Royal Rumble event.

A year ago at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance as the 28th entrant in the women's match. Rousey won the match and earned a championship match at WrestleMania 38.

Fightful Select reports that Rousey wasn’t planned to be in this year’s Royal Rumble at the time when she lost the Smackdown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on December 30, 2022.