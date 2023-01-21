Ronda Rousey Looks Set To Miss WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is reportedly not going to be a part of the 2023 Royal Rumble event.
A year ago at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance as the 28th entrant in the women's match. Rousey won the match and earned a championship match at WrestleMania 38.
Fightful Select reports that Rousey wasn’t planned to be in this year’s Royal Rumble at the time when she lost the Smackdown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on December 30, 2022.
⚡ Major Segment Nixed From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
There's been a major change made to the creative plans for the RAW XXX 30th anniversary show. One major segment has been nixed from the his [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2023 05:11PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com