LA Knight’s Opponent On WWE SmackDown Revealed

The identity of LA Knight’s opponent from Friday's SmackDown on FOX has been revealed.

Knight defeated Ren Jones ahead of his match with Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black at the upcoming 2023 Royal Rumble.

On social media, it was revealed Jones has worked for WWE before back in 2017 on an episode on 205 Live against Brian Kendrick.

Jones also appeared on SmackDown as a security guard back in 2022. He has also competed on AEW Dark and works regularly for AAW, CLASH Wrestling and other promotions.