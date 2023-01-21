WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
LA Knight’s Opponent On WWE SmackDown Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2023

The identity of LA Knight’s opponent from Friday's SmackDown on FOX has been revealed.

Knight defeated Ren Jones ahead of his match with Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black at the upcoming 2023 Royal Rumble.

On social media, it was revealed Jones has worked for WWE before back in 2017 on an episode on 205 Live against Brian Kendrick.

Jones also appeared on SmackDown as a security guard back in 2022. He has also competed on AEW Dark and works regularly for AAW, CLASH Wrestling and other promotions.

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced on social media that Kevin Owens will be going up against Solo Sikoa in singles-action on next Friday’s edition of S [...]

