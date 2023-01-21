WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Former WWE Superstar Blasts Goldberg: "He Was So G**damn Dangerous In The Ring"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2023

Former WWE Superstar Blasts Goldberg: "He Was So G**damn Dangerous In The Ring"

A former WWE Superstar has taken a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

During the latest edition of his Cafe de Rene podcast former WWE star Renee Dupree told his listeners that Goldberg dangerous worker in the ring, specifically during his first run in WWE back in 2004.

"As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you."

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has for many years been critical of Goldberg's ring work and blames him for ending his career.

Hulk Hogan Confirmed For WWE RAW 30th anniversary Episode

Hulk Hogan will return to WWE television this coming Monday. Hogan has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 37. Hogan joins The Under [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2023 02:06PM


Tags: #wwe #goldberg #renee dupree

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80268/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer