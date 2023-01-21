Former WWE Superstar Blasts Goldberg: "He Was So G**damn Dangerous In The Ring"

A former WWE Superstar has taken a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

During the latest edition of his Cafe de Rene podcast former WWE star Renee Dupree told his listeners that Goldberg dangerous worker in the ring, specifically during his first run in WWE back in 2004.

"As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you."

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has for many years been critical of Goldberg's ring work and blames him for ending his career.