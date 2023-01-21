WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Thunder Rosa Reveals She Is Returning To AEW Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2023

Thunder Rosa Reveals She Is Returning To AEW Soon

Thunder Rosa has revealed when she plans to return to AEW.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa revealed her timetable for returning:

"Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be coming back on the road pretty soon. Not to wrestle, but we’re going to be out at AEW and showing face and being around all this stuff. It’s going to be nice to be around everyone and see how things unfold."

Thunder Rosa took time off from AEW back in August due to a back injury.


