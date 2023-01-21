Jazz Comments On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Match Appearance

The 30-Woman 2023 Royal Rumble match is a mere week away.
During an appearance for K&S Wrestlefest, former WWE Superstar Jazz was asked "to blink twice" if she would be participating in this year’s Royal Rumble match.
She shook her head and said, "And if I was, why would I tell you?" she asked. "So I can lose my spot before I get there? That’s the biggest kayfabe of all time."
Another fan asked Jazz if WWE asked her to appear, would she? She responded:
"Truthfully, right now, I probably couldn’t. My knees are that f***ed up," she said. When the host inquired about being in the match for a minute or two, Jazz stated she could probably do that but wouldn’t run down to the ring, but a fast-paced walk. "I can get in there, do my little jab sequence real quick — bop, bop, bop — and get taken out," she said.
