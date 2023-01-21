WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jazz Comments On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Match Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2023

The 30-Woman 2023 Royal Rumble match is a mere week away. 

During an appearance for K&S Wrestlefest, former WWE Superstar Jazz was asked "to blink twice" if she would be participating in this year’s Royal Rumble match.

She shook her head and said, "And if I was, why would I tell you?" she asked. "So I can lose my spot before I get there? That’s the biggest kayfabe of all time."

Another fan asked Jazz if WWE asked her to appear, would she? She responded:

 "Truthfully, right now, I probably couldn’t. My knees are that f***ed up," she said. When the host inquired about being in the match for a minute or two, Jazz stated she could probably do that but wouldn’t run down to the ring, but a fast-paced walk. "I can get in there, do my little jab sequence real quick — bop, bop, bop — and get taken out," she said.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
