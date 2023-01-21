Tony Khan Discusses Hiring Mike Mansury To Overhaul AEW Production

AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed on the In The Kliq podcast. Khan discussed bringing in Mike Mansury to assist with AEW’s television production.

On Mike Mansury:

“Mike comes in with a ton of experience in TV production. Now a lot of that set and those elements had already been designed, but as far as integrating the new set, Mike’s been essential.”

Mansury overseeing AEW’s production:

“Mike’s going to help us run a first-class production every week. Mike has so much experience shooting the best wrestlers, and frankly, I think Mike has probably more insight and experience in different facets of the production than anybody else you could’ve hoped to bring in.”