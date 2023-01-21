Tony Khan Discusses Hiring Mike Mansury To Overhaul AEW Production

AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed on the In The Kliq podcast. Khan discussed bringing in Mike Mansury to assist with AEW’s television production.
“Mike comes in with a ton of experience in TV production. Now a lot of that set and those elements had already been designed, but as far as integrating the new set, Mike’s been essential.”
“Mike’s going to help us run a first-class production every week. Mike has so much experience shooting the best wrestlers, and frankly, I think Mike has probably more insight and experience in different facets of the production than anybody else you could’ve hoped to bring in.”
⚡ Brodie Lee's Widow Amanda Huber Reveals Her Family Had Nothing To Do With Upcoming Documentary
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting an upcoming documentary about the late Brodie Lee will air on Vimeo on Demand on February 3 a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 20, 2023 02:05PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com