Another WWE Hall Of Famer Added To RAW 30th Anniversary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2023

Another big name has been added to the 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW!

Names such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are confirmed to appear, but one big name from the women's division has also been added to the lineup.

PWInsider reports Lita is confirmed to be appearing and she will be also filming with A&E during her time backstage.

The Bella Twins were not featured on a graphic during WWE SmackDown on January 20 suggesting they might not be appearing.

In addition, the episode will be the go-home show for the 2023 Royal Rumble. Featuring:

- United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

- Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

- Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

- Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
WWE legends will appear

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #raw xxx #lita

