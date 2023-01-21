Hulk Hogan Confirmed For WWE RAW 30th anniversary Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2023

Hulk Hogan will return to WWE television this coming Monday. Hogan has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 37.

Hogan joins The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James, ‘X-Pac’ Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, Rikishi, Diamond Dallas Page, Ted DiBiase, Mike Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, and The Godfather as confirmed names!

The Bella Twins were not featured on a graphic during WWE SmackDown on January 20 suggesting they might not be appearing.

In addition, the episode will be the go-home show for the 2023 Royal Rumble. Featuring:

- United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

- Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

- Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

- Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE legends will appear