SPOILERS From The Latest IMPACT Wrestling Taping

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

IMPACT Wrestling held their latest set of tapings on Friday night, and the results and spoilers below from the show are no available, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Jonathan Gresham def. Aiden Prince. Gresham then challenged Mike Bailey to a match at No Surrender.

- Mike Bailey def. Raj Singh. Bailey accepted Gresham’s challenge after the match.

- Ace Austin and Chris Bey def. Kushida and Kevin Knight

- Giselle Shaw (w/Jai Vidal) def. Savannah Evans. She then cut a promo calling herself the Black Widow of the Knockouts Division.

- Crazzy Steve (w/Black Taurus) def. Sheldon Jean. Trey Miguel attacked Steve after.

- Bully Ray cut a promo talking about how people don’t like him and he wasn’t invited to the match last week by Santino Marella. He took shots at Tommy Dreamer, saying Dreamer is the real bad guy and the biggest phony in the business. Mickie James then came out and say she was returning the favor of Ray ruining her segment. They went back and forth and Ray threatened to take her out. James slapped Ray and he picked her up for a blodslam. John Skyler and Jason Hotch come out with a table and Dreamer made the save, then suggested he team with James against Skyler and Hotch. Santino comes out and made the match official.

- Kenny King def. Johnny Swinger (w/Zicky Dice)

- Sami Callihan & The Design def. Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemara

- #1 Contender’s Match Qualifying Bout: Curt Hawkins def. Dirty Dango

- Steph De Lander came out and cut a promo on Jordynne Grace.

- Jordynne Grace def. Steph De Lander

- Non-Title Match: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (w/Jessicka) def. Taylor Wilde and Killer Kelly. Father James Mitchell came out and said it’s been a while since Rosemary paid respect to his boss, and he was unhappy. He put a “hex” on Rosemary and The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) attacked the Death Dollz and laid out Rosemary.

- #1 Contender’s Match Qualifying Bout: PCO def. Shera (w/Raj Singh)

- Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer def. John Skyler and Jason Hotch. Bully Ray laid out Dreamer after the match, then Masha Slamovich attacked Mickie.

- Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry def. Matt Cardona. Brian Myers accidentally hit Cardona when he tried to hit Hendry. Moose them came out and tried to spear Hendry but speared Cardona instead.

- Impact World Championship Match: The Motor City Machine Guns def. Eddie Edwards and Trey Miguel