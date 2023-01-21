The Great Muta’s Final Opponent Revealed

The Great Muta’s final opponent at the Tokyo Dome has been revealed on NJPW x NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Keiji Muto’s last match will be at the Tokyo Dome on February 21. Muto has issued a challenge to what will be his final opponent.
Following the main event of Tetsuya Naito (representing NJPW and LIJ) vs. Kenoh (representing NOAH and Kongo), Muta came out to issue a challenge to Naito, who would gracefully accept, advising that he will clear his schedule for the February 21 encounter.
⚡ Former NJPW Star Debuts During WWE NXT Live Event
Karl Fredericks made his NXT debut appearing during Friday's NXT house show in Fort Pierce, Florida. It was reported recently by PWInsider [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2023 09:14AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com