The Great Muta’s Final Opponent Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2023

The Great Muta’s final opponent at the Tokyo Dome has been revealed on NJPW x NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Keiji Muto’s last match will be at the Tokyo Dome on February 21. Muto has issued a challenge to what will be his final opponent.

Following the main event of Tetsuya Naito (representing NJPW and LIJ) vs. Kenoh (representing NOAH and Kongo), Muta came out to issue a challenge to Naito, who would gracefully accept, advising that he will clear his schedule for the February 21 encounter.

Tags: #njpw #the great muta #naito #keiji muto

