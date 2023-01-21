WWE Superstars Paid Tribute To Jay Briscoe On SmackDown

A number of WWE Superstars paid tribute to the late ROH star Jay Briscoe after his tragic passing earlier this week on Friday's SmackDown on FOX.

The Viking Raiders opened the show in the first match of SmackDown tag team tournament to determine the number one contenders to the Usos tag team championships.

Commentator Michael Cole acknowledged the passing of Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) on commentary, and all three members of the Raiders wore blank armbands bands reading "Dem Boys", which is used by the Briscoe brothers.

Kevin Owens also had an armband that read "Jay" which he also shared on his social media.