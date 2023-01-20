Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE returns tonight with a new of SmackDown FOX, featuring the first match in a tag team tournament with the winners of that tournament facing The Usos for the SmackDown tag team titles.
Below is the announced card:
- SmackDown Tag Team Tournament, First Round Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders
-Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens in a contract signing for their match at the Royal Rumble.
⚡ Backstage News On WWE Making Change To Tag Team Titles
