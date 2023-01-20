WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2023

Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE returns tonight with a new of SmackDown FOX, featuring the first match in a tag team tournament with the winners of that tournament facing The Usos for the SmackDown tag team titles. 

Below is the announced card:

- SmackDown Tag Team Tournament, First Round Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders

-Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens in a contract signing for their match at the Royal Rumble.

Backstage News On WWE Making Change To Tag Team Titles

The Usos are referred to as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, although they are technically still the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champi [...]

