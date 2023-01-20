WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Colt Cabana's AEW Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2023

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed Colt Cabana has recently been working as a backstage producer for All Elite Wrestling:

Also discussing Cabana’s recent Being The Elite appearance, Meltzer said:

“Colt Cabana has been back working as a producer backstage and was also on BTE this past week. He was in a skit where he was in the background as Alex Reynolds & John Silver & Evil Uno were working on recruiting somebody into the Dark Order.

“They talked about wanting somebody 6-foot or 6-foot-1, dark hair, good wrestler and college educated and have a history with while Cabana was in the background thinking he was getting back into the group.

“Then they walked toward him and right past him, and around the corner was John Hennigan, who they recruited with the idea his name would be Johnny Dark Order.”

Tags: #aew #colt cabana

