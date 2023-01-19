WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Official Fundraiser Launched To Support Jay Briscoe's Family

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2023

A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of Jamin Pugh/Jay Briscoe following his sudden and tragic death. The fundraiser is approved by Jay's wife and is the only official one. 

Below is the description:

On the evening of January 17th, our community and friends across the world were left in shock after the news of the passing of Jamin, a man who made everyone around him a better person. The Pugh family's world has shifted, and with that there will be many unforeseen expenses. We have set this page up (with approval from the family) to help ease any burden that may arise from this tragedy.

CLICK HERE to donate.


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #jay briscoe

