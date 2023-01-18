WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jay Briscoe’s Wife Provides Update On Condition Of Daughters Following Car Accident

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2023

As precisely reported ROH star Jay Briscoe died in a car accident and Dave Meltzer revealed that his two children were hospitalized in a serious condition.

On Wednesday morning, Jay’s wife Ashley wrote the following on her Facebook page in regard to their daughters who have some serious injuries:

“We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!”

WNS wishes Ashely our deepest condolences and prays for the recovery of her daughters at this difficult time.


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #jay briscoe #ashley pugh

