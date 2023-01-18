William Regal Reveals What Went Wrong With AEW Run

William Regal was recently a guest on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, although the appearance was reportedly recorded "a few weeks ago."

During the appearance, Regal spoke about his departure from AEW and return to WWE.

"As you know, I left one company, I've gone to another, it's like a blink of an eye, I start back with WWE again and it's like nothing has ever happened and nothing has changed in the slightest. It's weird. Anybody that is listening that's young, I know you don't like listening to older people; make the most of every second you have on this earth. It really is, you get to a certain age and time goes so quickly and we waste a lot of it. Sometimes you think, 'I'm going to make the most of it.' Even trying to make the most of it, you end up not making as much of it as you can and it's gone. I just had a wonderful seven or eight months with a real good group of my friends, and boom, it's gone in the blink of an eye. I haven't even caught up with any of the stuff we've done because it's just the way it is," he said.

Regal continued.