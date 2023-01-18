WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Talks Up The Return Of Adam Cole To AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 18, 2023

Tony Khan Talks Up The Return Of Adam Cole To AEW

Tony Khan was recently a guest on In The Kliq, where he spoke about the recovery of Adam Cole and his comeback to AEW.

“Well, I don’t think he ever [ruled out returning to the ring]. Certainly, it was a very challenging recovery, and they were points where, I’m sure, he had to question if he was going to make it back or, you know, what he was putting himself through because, like he said, he didn’t leave the house to do anything but brain therapy. He wanted it so bad. He wants so bad to come back to AEW, to get back in the ring and wrestle for the fans on Wednesdays on TBS, and Fridays on TNT. That’s his dream. For us, it’s a dream come true having Adam Cole be a part of the AEW roster. It’s very exciting that he’s getting closer and closer to making a comeback. It’s a really inspirational story, and people don’t even know the half of it yet. I’m excited for people to find out more about what Adam Cole has been through.“

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #adam cole #tony khan

