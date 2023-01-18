WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Amari Miller Reveals Recent Suicide Attempt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2023

WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller has opened up about her battle with mental health, revealing she tried to take her own life last week.

On TikTok, Miller responded to a question about attempts to take one’s own life and said that she tried to do so a week ago.

“Everything isn’t what it seems, mental health is hard, we should all speak out even though I know it’s hard, you are loved, fight through with me plz! I show this not for sympathy but to relate and know that you are not alone and I’m here for anyone that needs a ear to listen! #mentalhealth #blessed #fyp #stayalive #pushthrough #positivity.”

WNS wishes Miller all the best with getting the support she needs.


