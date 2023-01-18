WWE Changes Name Of "Judgment Day" Group Internally

WWE has made a change to the group name of the Judgment Day which features Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Fightful Select reports the group name is now listed internally in WWE as Judgement Day with an "e".

There was no reason given as to why, although WWE have made the change on their social media postings.

Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest will go up against The Usos for the Raw Tag Team Championship at RAW XXX on Monday, January 23.