Details On Tragic Car Accident That Jay Briscoe Was Involved In

As reported on Tuesday evening, ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe passed following a tragic car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware.

The Shore News Beacon reports the incident took place on 16523 Laurel Rd, not far from Jay's home, with "Multiple calls reporting as many as 4 patients trapped."

Emergency teams rushed to the scene at 5:18 pm local time and confirmed that there was an "entrapment and Fire" at the scene and "Command advising 1 critical pediatric, 2nd serious patient. Evaluating two others." At 5:14, "EMS advising 2 adult fatalities and 2 critical patients being transported at this time."

ABC affiliate WMDT reported that the collision left two dead according to Delaware State Police.

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe at this tragic time.

