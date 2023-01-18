WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Details On Tragic Car Accident That Jay Briscoe Was Involved In

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2023

Details On Tragic Car Accident That Jay Briscoe Was Involved In

As reported on Tuesday evening, ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe passed following a tragic car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware.

The Shore News Beacon reports the incident took place on 16523 Laurel Rd, not far from Jay's home, with "Multiple calls reporting as many as 4 patients trapped."

Emergency teams rushed to the scene at 5:18 pm local time and confirmed that there was an "entrapment and Fire" at the scene and "Command advising 1 critical pediatric, 2nd serious patient. Evaluating two others." At 5:14, "EMS advising 2 adult fatalities and 2 critical patients being transported at this time."

ABC affiliate WMDT reported that the collision left two dead according to Delaware State Police. 

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe at this tragic time.

Please leave your condolences in the comment box below...

Source: wmdt.com
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #jay briscoe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80225/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer