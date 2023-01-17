Jay Briscoe Has Passed Away, 38 Years Old

Many ROH fans have spent many a night watching the Briscoes, Mark and Jay, have an incredible 20+ year run over the years.
Unfortunately, it has come out that Jay Briscoe has passed away at the age of 38 years old.
This news comes from ROH owner Tony Khan himself.
The cause of death is currently unknown, but there are rumors that it was a car accident. We'll keep you posted.
WNS sends our condolensces to Jay Briscoe's friends, family and fans as we try to make sense of this all.
Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023
Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.
Rest In Peace Jamin
