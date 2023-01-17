WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jay Briscoe Has Passed Away, 38 Years Old

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 17, 2023

Many ROH fans have spent many a night watching the Briscoes, Mark and Jay, have an incredible 20+ year run over the years.

Unfortunately, it has come out that Jay Briscoe has passed away at the age of 38 years old.

This news comes from ROH owner Tony Khan himself.

The cause of death is currently unknown, but there are rumors that it was a car accident. We'll keep you posted.

WNS sends our condolensces to Jay Briscoe's friends, family and fans as we try to make sense of this all.


Tags: #roh #jay briscoe

