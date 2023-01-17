Kevin Nash Sparks Welfare Concern After Expressing Suicidal Thoughts

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has sparked a welfare concern following some comments he made on the three-month anniversary of his son's death.

The nWo original suggested he has had suicidal thoughts on his "Kliq This" podcast this week while addressing his 26-year-old son, Tristen's passing.

"Today is week 12 that I lost my boy."



"Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean -- time flies when you're having fun."

Nash's cohost, Sean Oliver, responded, "Don't play like that. You have guns, so you can't say those things."

He added, "I can do whatever the f*** I wanna do. Long as I leave a note."

Nash went on to discuss how he finds it hard to get out of bed knowing his son is not in the house anymore.

WNS wishes Nash all the best in dealing with his grief and hopes he has a strong network of friends to support him through this difficult period. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out.