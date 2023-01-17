Billy Corgan Discusses Leaving FITE TV and NWA Powerrr Going Live

NWA President Billy Corgan was recently interviewed by Steve Fall’s Ten Count of WrestlingNews.co, during which he discussed leaving FITE TV and NWA Powerrr going live later this month. Check out the highlights below:

On NWA Powerrr going live on January 31:

“We’re trying to shorten the cycles on our pay-per-view windows. We’re going to try to do five pay-per-views this year, so we’re trying to create some different dynamics as far as how to set up the pay-per-views. The longer taping cycles become a little bit problematic sometimes to keep the promotional energy going, so this is something new we’re trying to introduce.”

On leaving FITE TV:

“I think it’s just the dynamic of the world that we live in. I think you see it with a lot of over-the-top networks. They’re offering a lot of free stuff to try to drive whatever they’re trying to drive. We’re in that position where it’s like, behind the paywall, we’re doing a lot of great programming, but a lot of people aren’t necessarily seeing it, or if they’re seeing it, they’re seeing it delayed or they may have seen spoilers. I know NWA fans go out of their way not to see spoilers. I think going back to a Tuesday and Saturday format where everybody’s watching at the same time and trying to leverage social media and all the things that you need. I think that’s part of the economics of it. It’s a different sort of economics than sort of being in a financial relationship with FITE.”

