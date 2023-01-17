The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale

During an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk in the Street, WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson commented on WWE possibly being sold. Johnson said:

“Well, I can tell you this, I can tell you it’s an exciting brand. It’s a brand that I’ve been fortunate enough to have tremendous success in over the decades.”

“We’ve seen tremendous success over the years. I think it’s a very attractive company. I’m excited, and I wish Vince [McMahon] and that company all the best.”

“I think with the world of professional wrestling and the world of WWE it’s so unique. The fan base is very large and very passionate, and there’s nothing like the WWE. I think with the new owners if there are new owners, and acquirers that are going to come in, I think they have to share that same passion that Vince has for the company and for the world of pro wrestling, which isn’t always easy to do. With a company like this, it’s been so incredibly successful over the years, a sale and acquisition could be very complicated, but there’s that unique added anchor to this I believe to this that Vince feels where you gotta find the right buyer who still has that passion and love for this very unique world.”