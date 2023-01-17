Tatanka Will Not Be At WWE RAW is XXX, Despite Being Offered An Appearance

Tatanka has taken to his official Twitter account to announce that he will not be appearing at the WWE Monday Night RAW 30th Anniversary show, despite having been contacted asking if he can.
This is due to him wanting to be with his son, whose wrestling team just won the regional championship and will be heading towards trying to win the state championship next.
You can see the tweet below.
Even though @WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show...instead, as noted, my Son's Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we're heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be! #Father #Son Support! pic.twitter.com/9tvWX54L4Z— Tatanka (@NativeTatanka) January 17, 2023
