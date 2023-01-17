WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tatanka Will Not Be At WWE RAW is XXX, Despite Being Offered An Appearance

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 17, 2023

Tatanka Will Not Be At WWE RAW is XXX, Despite Being Offered An Appearance

Tatanka has taken to his official Twitter account to announce that he will not be appearing at the WWE Monday Night RAW 30th Anniversary show, despite having been contacted asking if he can.

This is due to him wanting to be with his son, whose wrestling team just won the regional championship and will be heading towards trying to win the state championship next.

You can see the tweet below.


Tags: #wwe #tatanka

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80218/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer