Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE has revealed an updated card for Royal Rumble 2023.
The annual event will take place on January 28, 2023, in San Antonio, airing live on Peacock and WWE Network:
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, 19 More TBD
- Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 More TBD
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
- RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss
- Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
It has been announced by WWE that Cody Rhodes is returning to WWE. The announcement was made during tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night R
