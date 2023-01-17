WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2023

WWE has revealed an updated card for Royal Rumble 2023.

The annual event will take place on January 28, 2023, in San Antonio, airing live on Peacock and WWE Network:

-  Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, 19 More TBD

-  Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 More TBD

-  Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

-  RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

-  Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

