Major Names and Matches Confirmed For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2023

Major Names and Matches Confirmed For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Episode

WWE has announced some major names for the upcoming 30th-anniversary show which will take place next week in Philadelphia. The following legends have been confirmed to appear:

- Road Dogg
- Ron Simmons
- Sean Waltman
- Ric Flair
- Shawn Michaels
- The Undertaker
- Kurt Angle
- The Bella Twins
- Teddy Long
- Jerry "The King" Lawler

Additionally, there will be a The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, Steel Cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch and a United States Championship match.

Cody Rhodes Set To Return To WWE At Royal Rumble

It has been announced by WWE that Cody Rhodes is returning to WWE. The announcement was made during tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night R [...]

— Guy Incognito Jan 16, 2023 08:45PM


