Major Names and Matches Confirmed For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Episode

WWE has announced some major names for the upcoming 30th-anniversary show which will take place next week in Philadelphia. The following legends have been confirmed to appear:

- Road Dogg

- Ron Simmons

- Sean Waltman

- Ric Flair

- Shawn Michaels

- The Undertaker

- Kurt Angle

- The Bella Twins

- Teddy Long

- Jerry "The King" Lawler

Additionally, there will be a The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, Steel Cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch and a United States Championship match.