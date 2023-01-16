WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eight Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2023

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. Check out the full card below:

- Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra

- Athena vs. Zeda Zhang

- The Dark Order vs. Ari Daivari, Nick Ruiz, & Zack Clayton

- Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood

- Preston Vance & Rush vs. Diego Valens & Misterioso

- The Firm (Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy) & Brandon Cutler vs. Chaos Project & The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)

- Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

- The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Butcher And The Blade vs. Top Flight


