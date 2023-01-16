Eight Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. Check out the full card below:
- Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra
- Athena vs. Zeda Zhang
- The Dark Order vs. Ari Daivari, Nick Ruiz, & Zack Clayton
- Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood
- Preston Vance & Rush vs. Diego Valens & Misterioso
- The Firm (Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy) & Brandon Cutler vs. Chaos Project & The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)
- Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack
- The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Butcher And The Blade vs. Top Flight
#AEWDarkElevation is set for TONIGHT 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! See @briancagegmsi, @zackclayton, @AriyaDaivari, @EvilUno, @SilverNumber1, @YTAlexReynolds, @NylaRoseBeast, @MarinaShafir, @andycomplains, @BladeofBuffalo, @TopFlight612, @WheelerYuta & @ClaudioCSRO in action! pic.twitter.com/z8umZQjog0— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2023
