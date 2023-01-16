WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Diva Open To 2023 Royal Rumble Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2023

During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE Diva Candice Michelle discussed a possible WWE return at the 2023 Royal Rumble, which is in her home state of Texas.

"I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted that I was going to be there and people were like, ‘Why didn’t you show up?’ I was like, ‘The truth is they just never called me.’ They have certain amount of people they gotta have, a certain look, group, and all that stuff. I just haven’t made the list yet. So I’m hoping this year; it’s in Texas. I live in Texas. It’s a good year to go back, I’m just saying. I’m ready. I hope it happens, but we’ll see what they do."

Source: fightful.com
