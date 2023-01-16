Motor City Machine Guns To Make GCW Debut

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that the Motor City Machine Guns will debut at their GCW event on March 5, 2023. They will feature on the GCW Ransom at the Showboat in Atlantic City. They join, Drew Parker, Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, Veny who have already been announced.
