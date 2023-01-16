WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Motor City Machine Guns To Make GCW Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2023

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that the Motor City Machine Guns will debut at their GCW event on March 5, 2023. They will feature on the GCW Ransom at the Showboat in Atlantic City. They join, Drew Parker, Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, Veny who have already been announced. 


