Former NWA Star Expected To Sign With WWE

A new year means new talent is expected to join WWE over the coming weeks and months.

WWE recently signed Dragon Lee to a contract and the company has the desire to sign more "high quality" stars.

The latest of those names is NWA star Colby Corino who Fightful Select reports might be WWE-bound. The company has shown great interest in Corino who is a free agent, with many believing this is an indication he is preparing to sign with WWE.

The report noted WWE was legally unable to reach out to him before his NWA deal expired.

Colby is the son of Steve Corino, a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion and who has worked as a WWE Performance Cent Coach since 2017.