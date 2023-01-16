WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former NWA Star Expected To Sign With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2023

A new year means new talent is expected to join WWE over the coming weeks and months.

WWE recently signed Dragon Lee to a contract and the company has the desire to sign more "high quality" stars.

The latest of those names is NWA star Colby Corino who Fightful Select reports might be WWE-bound. The company has shown great interest in Corino who is a free agent, with many believing this is an indication he is preparing to sign with WWE.

The report noted WWE was legally unable to reach out to him before his NWA deal expired.

Colby is the son of Steve Corino, a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion and who has worked as a WWE Performance Cent Coach since 2017.

Tags: #wwe #nwa #colby corino

