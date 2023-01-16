WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Is Back Suggesting Changes In The Office

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2023

As recently reported, Vince McMahon was elected back as Chairman of the Board for WWE and many have wondered if he would be returning to running the day-to-day affairs in the company, such as creative especially now his daughter Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role as Chairwoman and co-CEO.

A number of sources are reporting that Vince is already suggesting changes within the company, which was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

On Friday prior to SmackDown, Paul "Triple H" Levesque held a meeting with the talent noting he would remain in charge of creative. He did, however, mention McMahon could make suggestions and but he would have the final say.

Vince has reportedly not been seen backstage at events, although many believe he will return soon and also appear on screen. It remains to be seen if he will revert the product to his way of doing things or if Triple H will continue unchallenged.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #triple h

