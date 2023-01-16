WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another WWE Legend Set For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2023

Another WWE legend is scheduled for the upcoming WWE RAW 30th anniversary show.

PWInsider reports, WWE Hall of Famer and producer Shawn Michaels will be appearing on the January 23 broadcast from Philadelphia, PA.

The WWE Hall Of Famer appeared on the very first episode back in January 1993 and was the first champion to defend a title on the flagship broadcast against Max Moon (Paul Diamond) retaining the WWF Intercontinental Championship back on November 11, 1993.

PWInsider also recently reported WWE legends Kane and X-Pac will also be appearing. WWE will no doubt officially announce some more legends soon.

— Guy Incognito Jan 16, 2023 12:27PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #raw xxx

