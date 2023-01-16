Jeff Hardy Pre-Trial Hearing Date Set For Later This Week

PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Hardy will have a pre-trial hearing this Wednesday after several postponements.
The hearing is reportedly set for 8:30 AM. There are also depositions scheduled to take place next week.
Hardy was arrested on June 28th of last year on charges of DUI (Alcohol and/or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license.
The DUI charge is a felony under Florida law, punishable for up to five years in prison. The others are misdemeanors.
