WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jeff Hardy Pre-Trial Hearing Date Set For Later This Week

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 16, 2023

Jeff Hardy Pre-Trial Hearing Date Set For Later This Week

PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Hardy will have a pre-trial hearing this Wednesday after several postponements.

The hearing is reportedly set for 8:30 AM. There are also depositions scheduled to take place next week.

Hardy was arrested on June 28th of last year on charges of DUI (Alcohol and/or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license.

The DUI charge is a felony under Florida law, punishable for up to five years in prison. The others are misdemeanors.

AEW Star MJF Shows Off His Impressive Body Transformation

MJF is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling right now cementing his current run at the top as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion. MJF [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2023 10:08AM

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #aew #jeff hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80204/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer