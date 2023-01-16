Kevin Nash Talks Filming WWE's Most Wanted Treasures

During the latest episode of Kliq This with Kevin Nash, several topics were touched upon: including filming for A&E's WWE Most Wanted Treasures series with Mick Foley.

Highlights are below.

On how he had sold all of his ring gear from his days competing: "I got a call from the producer, whoever it was, and he’s like, ‘Hey, what do you got left over from your ring gear days?’ I said, ‘Nothing. I got nothing.’ He goes, ‘You got nothing?’ I said, ‘No. I sold the singlets, the pants. I got a pair of boots. I said I got a knee brace.’ Then when I looked around the house, I found those Oz pants, which I have on in this picture. Those are the pants that go to the Oz cloak that I gave Conrad, that Conrad gave to somebody else. So the guy that’s in there, one of the production guys, says, ‘Hey, man. I know the guy that has this.’ I said, ‘Conrad.’ He goes, ‘No.’ He names this name, like Bill somebody. So I tweet Conrad. I said, ‘Wow, man, I gifted you my Oz gimmick and you f*cking turn around and [give the cloak away].’ Conrad’s such a good f*cking guy. Conrad, you could tell, he was actually like, ‘Oh f*ck, I upset Nash.’ So he put, ‘I got in my collecting mode, and I’m embarrassed. I apologize.’ Really from the heart, and I knew it was from the heart. So I wait a whole day, and then finally a day later, I put, ‘Well then,’ in capital letters, ‘F*ck you.’"

On how he told the show producers he didn’t want to film at his own house so they got an air BnB: "So they take me out. I won’t let anybody use my house. You’re not filming sh*t in my house. So they said, ‘Well, we’re get an air BnB.’ So they go out, I couldn’t have walked to the ocean in three ways from this house. I Zillow it, and it’s $1.1 million, is what the price of the house is. It’s in New Smyrna. It’s in] f*cking Nowheresland. There’s not enough real estate in the back yard to put a pool table, let alone a pool. It is the most overpriced piece of sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life. There’s nothing over there."

On how he and Foley joked about the air BnB being ridiculous: "I got in there, so me and Mick just basically did a whole comedy thing. I walked him out back and I said, ‘Hey, take a look at my [yard].’ The backyard is absolutely… I wouldn’t pay $400,000 for that house. We shot inside, but I don’t know how they’ll be able to use because I just basically tear into the place the whole time. I tell him right away, ‘Yeah, this isn’t my house, it’s an Airbnb.’ There’s no way anybody thinks that this is where I ended up my career at, that I had this bad of a career that I ended up at this builder-grade [house]. The two back bedrooms have carpeting, come on. Carpeting unless it was the Brady Bunch f*cking house was a f*cking no-no."

On how he approached the taping with a playful mindset: "He’s the host. The first thing out of my mouth is, ‘Do know if I was up for host or not?’ [laughs] He looks at me like, ‘You’re kidding me, right? This is how this is gonna be?’ I go, ‘Yeah, I’m f*cking around the whole time. Because what you’re paying, you’re lucky I’m f*cking here."