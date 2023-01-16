WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Nash Talks Filming WWE's Most Wanted Treasures

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 16, 2023

During the latest episode of Kliq This with Kevin Nash, several topics were touched upon: including filming for A&E's WWE Most Wanted Treasures series with Mick Foley.

Highlights are below.

On how he had sold all of his ring gear from his days competing: "I got a call from the producer, whoever it was, and he’s like, ‘Hey, what do you got left over from your ring gear days?’ I said, ‘Nothing. I got nothing.’ He goes, ‘You got nothing?’ I said, ‘No. I sold the singlets, the pants. I got a pair of boots. I said I got a knee brace.’ Then when I looked around the house, I found those Oz pants, which I have on in this picture. Those are the pants that go to the Oz cloak that I gave Conrad, that Conrad gave to somebody else. So the guy that’s in there, one of the production guys, says, ‘Hey, man. I know the guy that has this.’ I said, ‘Conrad.’ He goes, ‘No.’ He names this name, like Bill somebody. So I tweet Conrad. I said, ‘Wow, man, I gifted you my Oz gimmick and you f*cking turn around and [give the cloak away].’ Conrad’s such a good f*cking guy. Conrad, you could tell, he was actually like, ‘Oh f*ck, I upset Nash.’ So he put, ‘I got in my collecting mode, and I’m embarrassed. I apologize.’ Really from the heart, and I knew it was from the heart. So I wait a whole day, and then finally a day later, I put, ‘Well then,’ in capital letters, ‘F*ck you.’"

On how he told the show producers he didn’t want to film at his own house so they got an air BnB: "So they take me out. I won’t let anybody use my house. You’re not filming sh*t in my house. So they said, ‘Well, we’re get an air BnB.’ So they go out, I couldn’t have walked to the ocean in three ways from this house. I Zillow it, and it’s $1.1 million, is what the price of the house is. It’s in New Smyrna. It’s in] f*cking Nowheresland. There’s not enough real estate in the back yard to put a pool table, let alone a pool. It is the most overpriced piece of sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life. There’s nothing over there."

On how he and Foley joked about the air BnB being ridiculous: "I got in there, so me and Mick just basically did a whole comedy thing. I walked him out back and I said, ‘Hey, take a look at my [yard].’ The backyard is absolutely… I wouldn’t pay $400,000 for that house. We shot inside, but I don’t know how they’ll be able to use because I just basically tear into the place the whole time. I tell him right away, ‘Yeah, this isn’t my house, it’s an Airbnb.’ There’s no way anybody thinks that this is where I ended up my career at, that I had this bad of a career that I ended up at this builder-grade [house]. The two back bedrooms have carpeting, come on. Carpeting unless it was the Brady Bunch f*cking house was a f*cking no-no."

On how he approached the taping with a playful mindset: "He’s the host. The first thing out of my mouth is, ‘Do know if I was up for host or not?’ [laughs] He looks at me like, ‘You’re kidding me, right? This is how this is gonna be?’ I go, ‘Yeah, I’m f*cking around the whole time. Because what you’re paying, you’re lucky I’m f*cking here."

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #mick foley #kevin nash

