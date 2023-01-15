WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Blast From The Past Appears During IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2023

On Saturday, IMPACT Wrestling held a television taping from Atlanta, Georgia following the recent Hard To Kill pay-per-view. 

One big spoiler from the taping is Lisa Marie Varon, better known to WWE fans as Victoria or TNA fans as Tara made her return to the ring. During the taping, she joined forces with Giselle Shaw and lost the match to Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka).

Varon has not worked a match since the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble match in 2021. This would be her first television bout in years.

Tara was in attendance at the Hard To Kill to support her friend Mickie James who at that event won the Knockouts Title.

Check out all the SPOILERS from the TV taping below:

SPOILERS For IMPACT TV Tapings from Atlanta, Georgia

Spoilers for IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings (Hard To Kill Fallout) on January 14th at Centre Stage, Atlanta: BTI: Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2023 08:25AM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #tna #tara #victoria #lisa marie varon

