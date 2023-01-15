WWE Broadcasting Partner Teases Major Name For Royal Rumble 2023

The official UK broadcast partner for WWE, BT Sport has got people speculating with their latest social media post, teasing The Rock for the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The BT Sport account tweeted the poster for the event saying it looks "electrifying", a nod to Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson’s nickname of “The Most Electrifying Man In All Of Entertainment”.

"The official #RoyalRumble poster is electrifying"

The lightening on the poster is now drawing immense speculation that The Rock might make a surprise appearance during the men's Royal Rumble match.