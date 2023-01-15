WWE Broadcasting Partner Teases Major Name For Royal Rumble 2023

The official UK broadcast partner for WWE, BT Sport has got people speculating with their latest social media post, teasing The Rock for the 2023 Royal Rumble.
The BT Sport account tweeted the poster for the event saying it looks "electrifying", a nod to Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson’s nickname of “The Most Electrifying Man In All Of Entertainment”.
"The official #RoyalRumble poster is electrifying"
The lightening on the poster is now drawing immense speculation that The Rock might make a surprise appearance during the men's Royal Rumble match.
The official #RoyalRumble poster is electrifying 😍⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Bs3FOK2w6F— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 6, 2023
⚡ Big Name No Longer Advertised For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is longer advertised for the RAW 30th-anniversary show in Philadelphia. There's no word for why Rousey was pulle [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 13, 2023 04:53PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com