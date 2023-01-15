WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Broadcasting Partner Teases Major Name For Royal Rumble 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2023

The official UK broadcast partner for WWE, BT Sport has got people speculating with their latest social media post, teasing The Rock for the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The BT Sport account tweeted the poster for the event saying it looks "electrifying", a nod to Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson’s nickname of “The Most Electrifying Man In All Of Entertainment”.

"The official #RoyalRumble poster is electrifying"

The lightening on the poster is now drawing immense speculation that The Rock might make a surprise appearance during the men's Royal Rumble match.

Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #the rock

