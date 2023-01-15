News On Upcoming WWE 2K23 Event

WWE 2K23 is set for a reveal soon and fans can expect to get a first look at an event planned for Royal Rumble weekend.

Mike Straw of Insider Gaming has indicated that a 2K has an event planned for January 28 in San Antonio to reveal the first full look at WWE 2K23.

It is expected that fans will be able to take part in some gameplay and details about the game’s 2K Showcase mode will be revealed. 2K is also expected to announce a new gaming mode. Additional gaming details will be made available from February 1.

The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event will take place from the Alamodome on January 28.